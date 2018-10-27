Menu
Police and paramedics tend to the seriously injured man. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Crime

Man knocked out in brutal attack outside bar

by Henry Lynch
27th Oct 2018 7:56 AM
A MAN is in a serious condition after a brutal attack left him convulsing on the pavement outside a popular bar in Sydney's inner west.

Police will allege that the 27-year-old was assaulted outside Websters Bar on King St, Newtown at around 2.30am on Saturday morning.

The victim suffered severe head injuries as a result of the attack. Multiple NSW Ambulance paramedics attended to him as he convulsed on the footpath while police held him down.

Police take a man away for questioning. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Officers diverted foot traffic across the street while emergency services personal loaded the victim into an ambulance.

He was taken to RPA Hospital in a serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

Officers arrested a man at the scene and are expected to charge him today. Detectives from Inner West Police Area Command could be seen interviewing stunned bar patrons.

Saturday morning's assault comes just days after the Daily Telegraph reported that Premier Gladys Berejiklian had made a push to repeal Sydney's controversial lockout laws.

Investigations are ongoing.

