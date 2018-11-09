Menu
Paramedics were called to a Yeerongpilly property about 9.20am after a man was injured by a 500kg concrete sheet falling. Picture: File photo
Man crushed by 500kg concrete sheet

by Jacob Miley
9th Nov 2018 11:08 AM

A MAN's legs have been crushed by concrete sheeting at a property in Brisbane's south.

Paramedics were called to Soden St, Yeerongpilly, after reports 500kg of concrete sheeting fell on an elderly man about 9.20am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had suffered "serious leg injuries" but was otherwise stable.

It is understood construction work is being completed at the property, which emergency services understood was a residential property.

In a separate incident, a man has suffered a serious hand injury in a workplace incident in Brisbane's north this morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident at an address on Nudgee Rd, Nudgee, just before 9am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient's hand was reportedly trapped in a truck's door for up to 20 minutes.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, suffered "significant" hand injuries and was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

