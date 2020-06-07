Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
Emergency services are still on scene and have so far transported one male from the residence with major burns.
News

Man seriously burned in house inferno

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jun 2020 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in hospital after sustaining multiple burns in a house fire in Logan on Saturday night.

While the fire was believed to be under control by 9.45pm, emergency crews remained on scene at the Daintree Drv, Logan Village, property late on Saturday night after first responding to calls for help just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after sustaining burns to his face and arms.

He was transported to Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

Originally published as Man seriously burned in house inferno

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart attack patients ’collateral damage’ of Covid pandemic

        premium_icon Heart attack patients ’collateral damage’ of Covid pandemic

        News THE number of heart attack patients seeking urgent hospital care has dropped by half, according to recent survey.

        Pollies in war of words over coal seam gas

        premium_icon Pollies in war of words over coal seam gas

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin and Ben Franklin MLC trade barbs over the long-standing...

        Ocean Shores gets future ready thanks to $40,000 in grants

        premium_icon Ocean Shores gets future ready thanks to $40,000 in grants

        News THE projects are designed to help the community better withstand and recover from...

        Have you seen a black-striped wallaby?

        premium_icon Have you seen a black-striped wallaby?

        News RESIDENTS urged to report sightings of threatened wallaby species within Gondwana...