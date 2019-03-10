Menu
Man in serious condition after car crash

10th Mar 2019 1:21 PM
A MAN in his 40s is in a serious condition after a car crash at Stokers Siding, south of Murwillumbah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash just after 1pm on Sunday.

A spokesman from the chopper said it was a single vehicle motor vehicle accident. 

Crews have stabilised the man, who has serious chest injuries, and are transporting him to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The man is believed to be in a serious condition.

The helicopter was also tasked to a separate incident overnight.

A 70-year-old old man was flown from the Tenterfield Hospital to Lismore Base Hospital with a serious medical condition requiring urgent treatment. 

Lismore Northern Star

