Man sentenced to jail after assault on police officer

A MAN has been sentenced following an incident last year.

About 4pm on Thursday May 5 2016 Paul Eleftheriou, a 40-year-old man with no fixed place of abode, entered a plane on the Tyagarah Airstrip, Chief Inspector Michael Dempsey said.

He was confronted by employees at that location causing him to leave.

A short time later Eleftheriou was seen on the roadway on Gulgan Road Brunswick Heads.

At the time he was on the road and at risk of being hit by passing traffic.

Police approached Eleftheriou in an attempt to get him off the roadway, Chief Inspector Dempsey said.

Eleftheriou resisted attempts to move him off the roadway and continued running down the roadway.

Outside Uncle Tom's Pies Eleftheriou was approached by a female Police Officer who was attached to Mullumbimby Police.

Eleftheriou immediately commenced to punch the female officer to the head on at least 5 or 6 five or six occasions, Chief Inspector Dempsey said.

The female officer collapsed to the roadway and was assisted by passers-by.

Eleftheriou was detained and placed into the rear of a police truck by another officer with the assistance of members of the public.

In March 2017 Eleftheriou was convicted by a jury at the Lismore District Court for the offence of assault police in the execution of their duty causing actual bodily harm.

On July 18 2017 he was sentenced to Imprisonment for one year and 10 months commencing when he originally remained in custody on May 5 2016 with a non-parole period of one year and three months.