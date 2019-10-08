Man sentenced over crossbow, drug supply offences

A Nimbin man has been sentenced for drug, weapon and driving offences.

A NIMBIN man with more than 40 convictions on his record will remain behind bars until next year.

Kirk Whipps, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court by video link from Cooma Correctional Centre for sentencing on Friday.

The father-of-four had pleaded guilty to possessing three grams of methylamphetamine, driving while disqualified and possessing a prohibited weapon on May 15.

Defence solicitor Natasha Wood also lodged a guilty plea to a supply of supplying 6.74 grams of methylamphetamine in June, while a drug possession charge was withdrawn and dismissed.

Of the May offences, Ms Wood conceded it was her client's manner of driving that brought him to the attention of police.

"He knew he shouldn't have been driving,” she said.

Ms Wood told the court the weapon - a miniature crossbow - had been purchased by her client "as a novelty toy”.

She acknowledged Whipps' record was "somewhat littered” with drug and disqualified driving offences.

He had one prior drug supply conviction dating from 2006, the court heard.

Ms Wood told the court Whipps, a house painter by trade, had engaged with addiction and anger management programs sine his arrest in June.

He'd been in custody since that time.

She said her client had lost a friend to suicide and was himself the victim of an assault, in which he was stabbed in the leg, in February.

"As a result of these two things and his mental health he turned to drugs,” she said.

Whipps was already on two intensive corrections orders at the time.

Mr Bugden sentenced him to 12 months' prison, with a nine month non-parole period.