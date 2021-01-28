Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been sentenced for the violent assault on Councillor Jade Wellings.
A man has been sentenced for the violent assault on Councillor Jade Wellings.
News

Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor

Carlie Walker
28th Jan 2021 11:30 AM | Updated: 7:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Attacking two strangers in broad daylight, including a Fraser Coast councillor on her way to a meeting, has led to a Maryborough man receiving a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig William Chalker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm when he appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

In December, Chalker violently attacked a 47-year-old man and Cr Jade Wellings, who was on her way to a meeting with other councillors.

The two separate assaults were completely unprovoked, the court heard.

The court heard Chalker had received voluntary and involuntary mental health treatment over the years.

He had struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia and ADHD, the court was told, and had experienced periods of homelessness during his life.

Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.
Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.

Chalker had been caught in a vicious cycle in which he had turn to illicit substances to self-medicate when he was unable to obtain prescribed medication, the court heard.

At the time of the assaults, he was not engaged with mental health services and was not medicated, the court was told.

Magistrate John Milburn said the attacks were public, unannounced and a surprise to the victims.

"They were unprepared for this type of offence, which should never have occurred," he said.

Chalker was sentenced to 12 months' in prison for both offences, to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set for May 1, 2021.

assault court crime fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council issues stop work order for work in koala habitat

        Premium Content Council issues stop work order for work in koala habitat

        Council News A wildlife advocate has voiced concerns about the potential impact of the works.

        Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        Premium Content Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

        News Ballina Shire Council has voted to support further investigation by Rous County...

        Woman arrested as police seize nearly $500K drugs in truck

        Premium Content Woman arrested as police seize nearly $500K drugs in truck

        News When police pulled over a truck near a popular Northern Rivers town they found a...

        One researcher's plan to bring more logs to Lismore

        Premium Content One researcher's plan to bring more logs to Lismore

        News Can Lismore bring its timber industry back?