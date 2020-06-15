Man sentenced for slapping woman at Lismore pub

A man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman during a poker game at a Lismore pub.

A MAN who pleaded guilty to “slapping” a woman’s buttocks during a Lismore poker tournament has been sentenced.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday, over three counts of sexually touching without consent.

Gamero had pleaded guilty to slapping a 25-year-old woman’s buttock twice and on one occasion tried to continuously grab her buttocks while he was intoxicated at a poker tournament at Mary G’s pub in Lismore in February.

His solicitor, Natasha Wood, told the court her client was “very embarrassed and remorseful for his actions”.

“He hasn’t had a drink since the day of this offending,” Ms Wood said.

Gamero was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.