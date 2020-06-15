Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman during a poker game at a Lismore pub.
A man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman during a poker game at a Lismore pub.
News

Man sentenced for slapping woman at Lismore pub

Aisling Brennan
15th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to “slapping” a woman’s buttocks during a Lismore poker tournament has been sentenced.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 32, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Friday, over three counts of sexually touching without consent.

Gamero had pleaded guilty to slapping a 25-year-old woman’s buttock twice and on one occasion tried to continuously grab her buttocks while he was intoxicated at a poker tournament at Mary G’s pub in Lismore in February.

His solicitor, Natasha Wood, told the court her client was “very embarrassed and remorseful for his actions”.

“He hasn’t had a drink since the day of this offending,” Ms Wood said.

Gamero was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order.

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croquet is ‘better than watching re-runs of soap operas’

        premium_icon Croquet is ‘better than watching re-runs of soap operas’

        News A NEW clubhouse will provide more comfort to the members of the Alstonville Croquet Club, thanks to a government grant.

        School building blitz could provide jobs in region: Saffin

        premium_icon School building blitz could provide jobs in region: Saffin

        News LISMORE MP calls on NSW Government to implement a stimulus program, similar to the...

        A weight has been lifted as NSW gyms reopen

        premium_icon A weight has been lifted as NSW gyms reopen

        News BUT your workout may look a little different from what you remember.

        Changed traffic conditions at Ewingsdale

        premium_icon Changed traffic conditions at Ewingsdale

        News Motorists are being advised that line marking will be carried out on the Ewingsdale...