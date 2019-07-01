Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Medicinal cannabis plants.
Medicinal cannabis plants. Mike Knott BUN270319CAN12
Crime

Man sentenced for cultivating $700,000 worth of cannabis

Aisling Brennan
by
1st Jul 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who cultivated a large amount of cannabis has been sentenced to two years worth of community service.

Sandon Robert McCarthy was charged on December 13, 2017 after police executed a search warrant at a Commissioners Creek property four days earlier.

At the time, of McCarthy's arrest, police estimated the 272 cannabis plants they seized had a street value of $700,000.

The Dunbible man went before Lismore District Court on Friday and was sentenced for cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis. 　

Judge Wells sentenced Mr McCarthy with a Intensive Correction Order, which will see him perform 504 hours of community service work over two years, or 21 hours per week.

If he does not comply, Mr McCarthy could be taken into custody to finish out his sentence.

cannabis bust lismore district court northern river crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News THE missing Belgian backpacker was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings

    Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    premium_icon Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    Council News The council says they will consider an appeal of their own

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash