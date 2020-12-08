Man sentenced for bizarre Tweed break-ins, driving crime spree

Kenny Morris, 23, avoided the police spikes put down to stop the high-speed chase through the Tweed earlier this year.

A NORTH Coast man led police on a chase through the Queensland border COVID-19 checkpoints after he broke into four units and ran down a man with a car, a court heard.

Kenny Morris, 23, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18 and pleaded guilty to charges including stealing a car, police pursuit, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detection, break and enter and reckless grievous bodily harm.

Court documents revealed the Tweed Heads man went on a bizarre break-in rampage on the evening of March 28 this year where he stole a blue Mitsubishi Lancer and entered four Tweed Heads units near Kennedy Dr and grey St while the residents were home.

On one occasion, the unit occupants, who were strangers to Morris, offered him a takeaway container of food only to have Morris return shortly afterwards and rifle through a purse in the unit.

While Morris left the first three units after just walking through the homes, but in the last unit he pulled out a knife and asked the residents if they wanted to be stabbed when they told him to leave.

Police found the stolen blue Lancer on the corner of Grey St and Kennedy Dr about 7.30pm.

When he saw the officers, Morris sped through a 50km/hr zone at 100km/hr and continued to drive through Tweed Heads streets at excessive speeds.

Police deployed road spikes on Kennedy Dr and Morris avoided them before heading on the Gold Coast Hwy towards Queensland and sped through a COVID-19 roadblock.

Later that night Morris accelerated towards and hit a man, who was known to him, with his car outside a unit on Kennedy Dr before driving off.

The man suffered a suspected fractured cheek bone and lacerations to his hip.

Morris was then found by police driving on the wrong side of the M1 with no lights on, causing other cars to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.

About 10.15pm police received information Morris was at a dead-end street in Perch Place and they tried to box him in with their cars.

While officers were getting out of their cars to arrest him, Morris accelerated and hit the front passenger side of a police car allowing him to escape.

Morris was forced to brake harshly to avoid another police roadblock at the intersection of Gollan Dr before reaching speeds of 120km/hr on Kennedy Dr and deliberately going onto the wrong side of the road.

The car Morris was driving was found abandoned at Currumbin Beach.

Morris had jumped into the back seat of a car parked at a Currumbin beach and asked them to drive him to Seagulls in Tweed.

The occupants of the car dropped him outside Seagulls and he was arrested a short time later.

The case was committed for sentence in Lismore District Court on January 18.