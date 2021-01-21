Man sentenced after sending ‘graphic’ emails to police woman

A MAN has been sentenced over a string of offences including stalking, where he sent hundreds of emails to a police officer including some which were "extremely graphic in detail where he describes his desire to assault her physically and sexually".

Francis Brook, 34, pleaded guilty to seven offences in Alice Springs including fail to meet storage requirements, possess/use prohibited firearm, two counts of possess less than trafficable quantity, use carriage service to harass, unlawful stalking, possess thing to administer drug.

After attending the police station and being served a summons notice to appear in court for possessing a prohibited firearm, Brooke began sending a large number of emails to the victim - a 24-year-old woman.

The email content varied from initial queries in relation to the court case, rants about unrelated matters, dealings with other police officers, incidents involving police that are public knowledge and some were extremely graphic in detail where he describes his desire to assault her physically and sexually.

Between July 31 2020 and September 17 he sent 166 emails.

Overall he sent more than 300 emails, with more than 20 a day.

Defence lawyer Maclaren Wall said Brook understood "he went about the messages sent to the victim in the wrong way" but it was "essentially a cry for help".

He told the court Brook has received medical treatment for ongoing mental health issues and suffered from PTSD, anti-social personality disorder and mood disorder.

"He has experienced trauma throughout his life … associated with his father.

"He has come before the court previously for weapon related offences but the weapon was completely disassembled in this latest instance."

He was sentenced to eight months jail, which was suspended and put on a two-year good behaviour bond and fined $3150.

Originally published as Man sentenced after sending 'graphic' emails to NT police woman