Man pleads with magistrate to keep his licence after failing drug test.
Crime

Man says he had 'no choice' in cannabis dilemma

9th May 2018 12:00 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers man who claims to have been using cannabis to manage his mental health has urged a magistrate not to strip him of his licence.

The man, who has been living in his vehicle, asked Magistrate David Heilpern for his drug-driving charge to be dealt with under section 32 of the Mental Health Act when he faced Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The accused, who was also allegedly driving using an expired licence, presented medical material to support his argument to the court.

He said he had been using cannabis "not for a high", but to help manage his long-standing post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's not that I really like to do this," he said.

"I've got no choice in the matter."

The man said he desperately needed his licence as he was living in his vehicle, although he was on a public housing waiting list.

Mr Heilpern warned there was no certainty on the time frame in which roadside drug tests would detect the drug.

"If you drive and smoke, whatever I do with this particular matter, you're going to get done again," he said.

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to May 22, when he will provide written reasons for his impending decision.

Lismore Northern Star

