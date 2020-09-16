Menu
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

