Man rushed to hospital after two-car crash near Alstonville

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two car crash on Tuckombil Rd near Alstonville.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Greg Woolfe said police were called at 4.36pm to the scene along with paramedics.

Sgt Woolfe said one male driver was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was temporarily blocked in one direction for 40 minutes but the all clear was given to reopen the road just before 5.20pm.

The vehicle has been towed from the scene.