Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after fall into a parked car

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Nov 2018 5:49 PM

A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after an incident in Nambour this afternoon.

The man, reportedly aged 74, had been crossing the road when he slipped on the cane train tracks on Mill St and fell into a stationary car, striking his head, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

The crash happened outside a bottleshop on Mill St about 1.40pm.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries but was taken to hospital with a critical care paramedic and emergency rescue doctor as a precaution.

Investigations were being carried out by Forensic Crash Unit officers.

emergency mill st sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    premium_icon Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    Council News ZONING changes will open door for a planned subdivision of a North Coast site.

    New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    premium_icon New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    Business Ballina has welcomed a bit of Byron market

    The agony of a loved one going missing

    premium_icon The agony of a loved one going missing

    Opinion It started with a phone call to tell me my friend was missing

    How to sell your home before Christmas

    premium_icon How to sell your home before Christmas

    Property Sell your home before Christmas

    Local Partners