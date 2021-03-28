Man robs fast food restaurant armed with knife

Police are seeking assistance to find a man who robbed a fast food restaurant in Lismore.

Police are seeking assistance to find a man who robbed a fast food restaurant in Lismore.

An investigation is underway following an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Lismore on Saturday.

Police understand about 9.30pm, an unknown man entered a fast-food restaurant on Brewster Street and threatened an employee and customers with a knife while demanding money.

The man stole the till from the register, containing cash, and fled the scene. No one was injured.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and conducted patrols of the surrounding area; however, the man was not located.

Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black hooded jumper, a balaclava, black shorts, and was carrying a small black and white bag.

Anyone who may have mobile phone or dashcam footage are urged to contact Lismore Police on (02) 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.