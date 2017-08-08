Man robbed of phone, wallet in Lismore

ON MONDAY a man making deliveries in Lismore became the victim of a theft.

Lismore police reported that at about 5.45pm on Monday a man was making deliveries to the rear of a store in County Lane.

At this time he saw three young males acting suspiciously near his van.

One was described as 20 years of age, Caucasian, slim build, about 170cm in height, wearing a light blue jacket with white stripes on the shoulders and jeans.

When asked what they were doing, the three men ran off.

The driver then saw that his wallet and mobile phone had been stolen from the van.

Police are carrying out investigations into this matter.

If you have any knowledge about this theft please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E64763024 #LismoreCrime