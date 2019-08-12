Man revamped illegal 'treehouse' after demolition order

An illegally-built treehouse at Upper Crystal Creek, which the Land and Environment Court has ordered must be demolished.

An illegally-built treehouse at Upper Crystal Creek, which the Land and Environment Court has ordered must be demolished. Social media

A NORTHERN RIVERS pair who ignored a court order to knock down an illegal treehouse have been given more time to comply.

Chief Judge Brian Preston earlier this year found the structure had breached the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act and was not fit and safe for occupation.

Judge Preston handed down that judgment in the Land and Environment Court in April, giving Murray Taylor and his daughter, Jerri Taylor, three months to demolish the Upper Crystal Creek treehouse.

But Mr Taylor recently applied to the court to extend that deadline, which ended on July 5.

In the interim, he'd completed work on the treehouse and moved into it with his wife, the court heard.

Mr Taylor built the treehouse, partly on his private land and partly on a Crown road reserve, in September, 2016, without consent from Tweed Shire Council.

It was being rented as a holiday home through Airbnb until August last year.

The court heard Mr Taylor and his wife had been living in the treehouse while they planned to construct another home on the land.

An existing home, known as "Harvest Moon Lodge” where they previously lived, was now being rented through Airbnb and was their only source of income, the court heard.

The couple had previously live on another hut on the property, but this burnt to the ground in December last year.

"Although I ordered Mr Taylor and Mrs Taylor to demolish and remove the treehouse within three months of the date of the court's order, Mr Taylor took it upon himself to recommission the treehouse as a habitable dwelling by putting the plumbing back in and reconnecting the electricity,” Judge Preston said.

"He and his wife then moved into the treehouse and have been residing there since shortly after the court made its orders and are still living there today.

"When asked why he moved into the treehouse to live, when he had been ordered to demolish it, Mr Taylor responded that the court had not made an express order that he was not to live in the treehouse, so he did.

"The only certain plan Mr Taylor has is to remain living in the treehouse.”

The court heard Mr Taylor also raised an issue of a recent serious injury he sustained in consideration of an extension of their compliance deadline.

Judge Preston accepted the council's argument Mr Taylor's situation was "self-induced” and that he had numerous options available to him.

While Mr Taylor asked for two years to complete the demolition, he extended the order by four months.

The council sought costs from Mr Taylor for the extension motion, but the court made no costs order.