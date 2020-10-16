Man rescued by chopper after Clarence River accident

A MAN has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital after an incident on the Clarence River last night.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 8.50pm last night to Carnham, near The Gorge in the upper Clarence Valley, to a report of a kayak accident.

The Gorge on the Clarence Valley above Grafton.

Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated the 59-year-old male who suffered head injuries in the incident.

The man was stabilised and airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries for further assessment and treatment.

It continues a busy week for the helicopter attended 11 call outs across the state last weekend, including seven motorcycle accidents, three medical transfers and a primary response to a drop saw accident.