Cape Byron
News

Man rescued after becoming trapped on cliff face

28th Dec 2018 2:29 PM
A MAN found himself in a precarious situation today when he went for a walk at Cape Byron.

The man had started to climb the cliff face at Cosy Corner at about 11am and became stuck when he came across scaly rock.

Brunswick Valley Rescue Squad Captain Susan Biggar said the man did the right thing by calling for help when he became stuck.

She said the man was not injured, but found himself in a precarious situation.

Crews from Brunswick VRA helped lower the man in a harness to the beach below.

Police and NSW Surf Life Savers attended the scene.

Lismore Northern Star

