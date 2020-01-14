Man reportedly fell off roof evading police

The vehicle has since been impounded, the person is known to police and investigations are continuing.

A MAN has possibly fallen off a roof and was last seen limping along Ballina Road after escaping from police on Monday night.

Officers from the Richmond Police District are investigating an incident after a man allegedly rammed their unmarked car during a vehicle pursuit around 7.40pm on Monday.

Inspector Bill McKenna said a vehicle travelling on Ballina Rd near Union St attracted police attention.

“Police activated lights and sirens and perused the vehicle along Ballina Rd,” he said.

“At the intersection to Wyrallah Rd the car was blocked by traffic including a small car and a semi-trailer and it hit the car in front then reversed into the unmarked police car before speeding off again. No-one was injured.

“Police continued with the pursuit east along Ballina Rd and then along Invercauld Rd.”

Insp McKenna said the vehicle then stopped on Invercauld Rd.

“The person of interest, who was the driver, then decamped from police and was pursued on foot by police,” he said.

“The offender jumped multiple fences running through people’s backyards.”

Insp McKenna said the alleged offender was tackled by police but managed to break free.

“Police lost sight of him but were told he fell of a roof and was limping badly,” he said.

“If anyone has an information please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.”