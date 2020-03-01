Menu
Crime

Man repeatedly stabbed after Mardi Gras

by Alex Turner-Cohen
1st Mar 2020 1:35 PM

 

A man was stabbed repeatedly outside the Oxford Hotel on Sydney's iconic Oxford Street around 7.10am this morning, police say.

It comes just hours after marchers celebrated the Sydney Mardi Gras along the same stretch of road.

However, NSW police confirmed to news.com.au the incident "had nothing to do with Mardi gras."

"We believe it was two homeless men fighting over something," a spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Street, between Flinders and Palmer Street, Darlinghurst, after reports a man had been assaulted.

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command arrived and located a man suffering multiple stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have been told the man was walking along Oxford Street with another man when the incident occurred.

The scene outside the Oxford Hotel on Oxford St where the man was stabbed. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp
The scene outside the Oxford Hotel on Oxford St where the man was stabbed. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp

 

The street which was full of revellers last night is now cordoned off. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp
The street which was full of revellers last night is now cordoned off. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp

 

Police are searching for witnesses. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp
Police are searching for witnesses. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp

 

The stabbing occurred outside the iconic Oxford Street Hotel. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp
The stabbing occurred outside the iconic Oxford Street Hotel. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp

 

Mardi Gras revellers continue their celebrations metres from the crime scene. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp
Mardi Gras revellers continue their celebrations metres from the crime scene. Picture: Monique Harmer/News Corp

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

Earlier this morning, police tape could be seen around the crime scene just metres from Mardi Gras revellers who were still out and about after last night's celebration.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

