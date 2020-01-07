Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

A man has been remanded in custody charged with sexually touching two girls at a New Year’s Eve party.

A man has been remanded in custody charged with sexually touching two girls at a New Year’s Eve party.

A MAN accused of sexually touching teen girls at a New Year’s Eve party has been remanded in custody.

The 43-year-old was not brought into the dock of Lismore Local Court when the allegations against him were first mentioned on Tuesday.

Police will allege the man assaulted two girls at a party south of Casino on December 31.

He has since then been arrested and charged with five counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16 and one count of taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain an advantage.

When his matter went before court, his solicitor made no application for bail on his behalf.

The man’s solicitor told the court it was not essential for her client to be brought into the dock, as a struggle between Corrective Services officers and another (unrelated) defendant who had just been taken back into custody could be heard in the court.

She lodged no formal pleas on his behalf and Magistrate Jeff Linden ordered a brief of evidence to be served by March 3.

The matter will return to court on March 11, when the accused is expected to appear by video link from custody.