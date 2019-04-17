Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

A Goonellabah man has face court on a host of weapons allegations.

A Goonellabah man has face court on a host of weapons allegations. Marc Stapelberg

A GOONELLABAH man allegedly found with a host of prohibited weapons has been remanded in custody.

Teague Kent Baker, 34, was arrested on Sunday, April 7, after police allegedly found a number of prohibited weapons and a replica firearm at the motel where he was staying.

He was charged with eight counts of possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

His solicitor Thomas Trembath last week told Lismore Local Court his client had claimed the weapons were a collection.

Mr Trembath applied for bail on Mr Baker's behalf and indicated he would defend all charges against him.

"There's nothing sinister, on his instructions, in relation to the collection of knives," Mr Trembath said.

The court heard Mr Baker had receipts for the items.

Interjecting in court proceedings, the defendant told Magistrate David Heilpern he'd bought the imitation firearm from a local "cheap shop".

"I got it in town," Mr Baker said.

Mr Heilpern said this didn't make the fake gun or "newly-prohibited zombie-style knives" legal.

"Just because things are available for purchase in shops, that doesn't make them lawful," Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Trembath told the court there had been an argument between Mr Baker and his partner and he had arranged with his probation and parole authorities to find alternate temporary accommodation.

There, police later attended and found the alleged weapons stash.

Mr Trembath said Mr Baker had been "very co-operative" with probation and parole officers.

Mr Heilpern said the defendant had an "appalling record for breaching apprehended violence orders".

The court heard when approached by police and asked how he was feeling, the defendant "asked police to shoot him".

"The defendant is likely to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment if convicted of these matters," Mr Heilpern said.

He said there was also a "significant risk" Mr Baker could commit further offences if released on bail.

He ordered a brief of evidence to be served by May 27 and adjourned the matter to June 2.