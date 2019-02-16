Man remains in custody over alleged threats to Magistrate

A man has pleaded not guilty to his three charges, which include alleged threats to a magistrate.

A MAN accused of threatening a judicial officer remains in custody.

Shawn Richard Crossingham, 37, did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

The court heard he had pleaded not guilty to his charges of threatening a person for being a judicial officer, contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidating police.

The court heard some mention of whether Magistrate David Heilpern - who was hearing the matter and who Mr Crossingham is accused of threatening - could continue to preside over the case.

"On the face of it... you don't get to choose your judicial officer,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern told solicitor Crystal Triggs he would consider any formal application relating to this issue that goes before the court.

He said Mr Crossingham would also be able to make a further bail application "if circumstances change”.

Ms Triggs said she had concern for "Mr Crossingham's mental health” at the time of the alleged offences.

She said a mental health assessment had been ordered previously but no report was available.

She asked the court to "ensure that the report is ordered by a psychiatrist”.

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to February 18.