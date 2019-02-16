Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has pleaded not guilty to his three charges, which include alleged threats to a magistrate.
A man has pleaded not guilty to his three charges, which include alleged threats to a magistrate. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man remains in custody over alleged threats to Magistrate

Liana Turner
by
15th Feb 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of threatening a judicial officer remains in custody.

Shawn Richard Crossingham, 37, did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

The court heard he had pleaded not guilty to his charges of threatening a person for being a judicial officer, contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidating police.

The court heard some mention of whether Magistrate David Heilpern - who was hearing the matter and who Mr Crossingham is accused of threatening - could continue to preside over the case.

"On the face of it... you don't get to choose your judicial officer,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern told solicitor Crystal Triggs he would consider any formal application relating to this issue that goes before the court.

He said Mr Crossingham would also be able to make a further bail application "if circumstances change”.

Ms Triggs said she had concern for "Mr Crossingham's mental health” at the time of the alleged offences.

She said a mental health assessment had been ordered previously but no report was available.

She asked the court to "ensure that the report is ordered by a psychiatrist”.

Mr Heilpern adjourned the matter to February 18.

lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'We're not out of the woods': Fire emergency at Tabulam

    premium_icon 'We're not out of the woods': Fire emergency at Tabulam

    News NSW and Qld join forces over Tabulam fire front.

    • 16th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    premium_icon 'Sex bomb' Benhayon to host women's workshop

    News She claims to have six mirrors in her bedroom

    Byron holiday operators question 90-day limit on AirBnB

    premium_icon Byron holiday operators question 90-day limit on AirBnB

    News NSW Government introduces 90-day limit on Byron short term letting

    • 16th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Family survives two natural disasters in two years

    premium_icon Family survives two natural disasters in two years

    Community It's been a tough few years for the Lismore bakery

    • 16th Feb 2019 12:00 AM