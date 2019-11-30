Menu
Jason Moye, of Ballina, is facing 35 charges in relation to thefts around Ballina and Lennox Head.
News

Man remains in custody on host of break-in allegations

Liana Turner
, liana.turner@northernstar.com.au
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
THE brief of evidence in the case against a Ballina man facing 35 break-in related charges is due to be served later this year.

Jason Moye, 37, was arrested in July and charged over a number of alleged thefts in the Ballina and Lennox Head areas.

His home was subjected to several warrants which police will allege led to the seizure a large quantity of valuables in July.

His allegations include numerous stealing offences, including thefts from dwellings, drug possession and cultivating a prohibited plant.

When the matter most recently went before Ballina Local Court, it was adjourned to December 11.

A brief of evidence is expected to be served by the prosecution by that date.

Mr Moye made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

He’s lodged no formal pleas to his charges.

ballina local court break-and-enter northern rivers crime theft allegations
Lismore Northern Star

