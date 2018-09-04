Stab accused released on bail

Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

A MAN accused of stabbing a woman when she intervened in a fight about drugs at a Brisbane unit has been released on bail.

The 46-year-old woman went to a neighbouring unit at an East Brisbane complex to investigate the argument about 12.30pm on Monday.

She was stabbed once in the lung, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two men allegedly involved in the argument fled the unit but were arrested a short time later.

Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with wounding, enter premises with intent, and drug offences.

The court was told Mortimer-Moss had been arguing with the second man about marijuana.

He is due to appear in court again in October 22.

A 32-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of enter premises with intent and will appear in the same court on September 19.