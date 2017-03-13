Man refuses to leave club, damages door

A MAN has been charged after an incident at the Nimbin Bowling Club on Sunday morning.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police alleged that a 28-year-old Nimbin man has been asked to leave the club due to his behaviour.

Staff managed to eject him and police were advised.

As police were talking to staff the man returned.

Police gave him a 'move-on' direction from the vicinity of the club.

Police were called back to the club soon after they left.

The 28-year-old had damaged a door at the club was yelling and screaming at staff.

He ran from police but was caught soon after.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with destroy property.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.