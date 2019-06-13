Man refused bail over stolen rifle and service medals

A Rural Crime Prevention Team officer inspects one of two firearms police recovered which were allegedly stolen from a New Italy property. Police are still seeking information about a further stolen firearm which has not been recovered.

A Rural Crime Prevention Team officer inspects one of two firearms police recovered which were allegedly stolen from a New Italy property. Police are still seeking information about a further stolen firearm which has not been recovered. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN has been charged after police seized two firearms allegedly stolen from a North Coast property.

Richmond Police District Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators had recovered a .303 Royal Enfield rifle, along with collectable coins and service medals.

He said police would allege the items were stolen from a Forest Rd, New Italy property between Friday, April 26 and Thursday, May 2 along with two other firearms.

"They have been investigating the theft of firearms from rural properties in this district," Insp Lindsay said.

He said a 29-year-old Casino man had been charged with break enter and steal, possessing stolen firearms, unauthorised possession of firearms and possession of an unregistered firearm after police attended an Oak Lane property about 8.30am on Monday, May 20.

He remains in custody and is due to next face Lismore Local Court on July 9 while the owner of the gun will face a charge related to its alleged unsecure storage.

While the .303 and other items were recovered by police on May 13 and 14, an unregistered Nikko shotgun, also allegedly taken from the New Italy property, was recovered from a Woodburn home last Wednesday, June 5.

A 43-year-old man, is expected to face court on a later date for possessing an unregistered firearm in relation to that.

Insp Lindsay said the third firearm, a .22 rifle, had not yet been recovered and police were seeking any information that could help them locate it.

The investigations were part of the ongoing Operation Armour which was targeting firearm crime across regional and rural NSW.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay at a press conference discussing the retrieval of firearms allegedly stolen from a New Italy property. Marc Stapelberg

Insp Lindsay said police would be inspecting the state of gun storage of the more than 1900 licenced firearm holders in the district as part of the operation.

"There is an issue in rural areas of break-and-enters where firearms have been targeted," he said.

"We believe that (the thefts) were connected with the illegal drug industry where firearms are swapped for drugs and money.

Rural crime investigators display the retrieved firearms allegedly stolen from a New Italy property. Marc Stapelberg

"In the hands of criminals, these are very dangerous weapons.

"We would like to hear from anyone that has any information about any stolen firearms in this community."

Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

Do not report crime via NSW Police social media pages.