Man refused bail over allegedly exploitative online chats

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material has been refused bail by the court.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, was arrested at a Lismore business at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was refused bail on charges of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

He faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where he entered no formal pleas and was again refused bail.

Magistrate Roger Prowse ordered that a brief of evidence be served by January 20, when the matter will return to court.