A man is expected to face Ballina Local Court charged in relation to a motorbike theft.

A man is expected to face Ballina Local Court charged in relation to a motorbike theft. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN was expected to face court today after an alleged motorbike theft.

Richmond Police District Target Action Group officers arrested a Ballina man, 36, earlier today.

They charged him with a number of offences relating to the theft of a motorcycle from West Ballina last week.

Police said the motorbike was recovered from an address in Southport on the northern Gold Coast.

The man was refused bail and he was due to face Ballina Local Court today.