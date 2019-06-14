Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Nimbin man has been refused bail after an overnight drug arrest.
A Nimbin man has been refused bail after an overnight drug arrest. John Gass
Crime

Man refused bail over alleged ice supply

14th Jun 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today in Lismore after an overnight drug supply arrest.

Police will allege they saw a 32-year-old Nimbin man driving in an erratic manner in South Lismore about 9.50pm last night.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police stopped the man on Rhodes St and when they ran checks on his licence, they found he was a disqualified driver.

"A search of the 32-year-old and his vehicle revealed 7.79 grams of methamphetamine,” he said.

He said the man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug supply, drug possession and driving while disqualified.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    premium_icon 'IT'S DISGUSTING': Mayor slams delays in flood funding

    Council News ROADS remain closed more than two years after the March 2017 flood.

    • 14th Jun 2019 11:04 AM
    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    Missing teen's dad arrives, dog squad continues search

    News Theo Hayez’s father and other family members arrived overnight

    'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    premium_icon 'I love you, mum... I'm sorry': Teen jailed for knife attack

    Crime The young victim has experienced nightmares since the incident

    Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

    premium_icon Surfing legend Kelly Slater 'grabs a pizza' at local store

    News Where does 11-time world champion get his pizza?