Man refused bail over alleged ice supply

A MAN will face court today in Lismore after an overnight drug supply arrest.

Police will allege they saw a 32-year-old Nimbin man driving in an erratic manner in South Lismore about 9.50pm last night.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said police stopped the man on Rhodes St and when they ran checks on his licence, they found he was a disqualified driver.

"A search of the 32-year-old and his vehicle revealed 7.79 grams of methamphetamine,” he said.

He said the man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug supply, drug possession and driving while disqualified.

He was refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court today.