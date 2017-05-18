Man refused bail after sexual assault and breach of AVO

A CASINO man has been charged with a number of offences after a serious sexual assault incident.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that on May 16 a woman woke up to find a man known to her in her bedroom, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

After a conversation the man threatened the woman with a knife and then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A short time later the woman managed to leave the room but ran into the man as she left, before she left the area altogether, snr const Henderson said.

On May 17 Casino Detectives arrested the man and he was conveyed to Casino Police Station.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (assault), assault, and two breaches of an apprehended violence order.

He has been bail refused at Lismore Local Court and will appear again in June, snr const Henderson said.

It is alleged that the offender and victim were involved in an argument at 7:30am on May 16.

Casino Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen this argument to make contact with them at Casino Station or call 6662 0099.