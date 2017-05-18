22°
News

Man refused bail after sexual assault and breach of AVO

18th May 2017 1:10 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CASINO man has been charged with a number of offences after a serious sexual assault incident.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command alleged that on May 16 a woman woke up to find a man known to her in her bedroom, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

After a conversation the man threatened the woman with a knife and then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

A short time later the woman managed to leave the room but ran into the man as she left, before she left the area altogether, snr const Henderson said.

On May 17 Casino Detectives arrested the man and he was conveyed to Casino Police Station.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (assault), assault, and two breaches of an apprehended violence order.

He has been bail refused at Lismore Local Court and will appear again in June, snr const Henderson said.

It is alleged that the offender and victim were involved in an argument at 7:30am on May 16.

Casino Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen this argument to make contact with them at Casino Station or call 6662 0099.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers crime police sexual assault

Man refused bail after sexual assault and breach of AVO

Man refused bail after sexual assault and breach of AVO

A CASINO man has been charged with a number of offences after a serious sexual assault incident.

  • News

  • 18th May 2017 1:10 PM

Pilot missing near Murwillumbah found dead at scene

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

A searcher on horseback located the wreckage this morning

Byron's 'baby faced drug king' chased by A Current Affair

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, attends Lismore court charged with 13 counts of supply and possessing illicit drugs.

Tabloid TV program tracks down Flynn Brown in Captain Cook carpark

100% chance of rain for Northern Rivers

Weather map

Uh, I think the rain is coming

Local Partners

New bridge connects residents

MCKEES Bridge honours local family.

Tabulam skate park is open

Kevin Hogan and Danielle Mulholland officially open the Tabulam skate park, with the help of the Tabulam Skate Park Committee and the Chamber of Commerce.

A new and exciting edition for the Tabulam community

This week's hottest Northern Rivers gigs

ON STAGE: Ryan Adams is an American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, poet and painter. This Grammy-nominated artist will perform an exclusive, intimate headline show in Byron Bay. He is best known for his prolific solo career, during which he has released 15 albums, and as a former member of alternative country band Whiskeytown, with whom he recorded three studio albums. At The Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Wednesday, May 24.

All the gigs you need to know about

Top 15: Is this the area's biggest weekend of the year?

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: The bulls lapping up the attention at Beef Week Saturday in Casino.

From Beef Week to Margaret Olley portraits.

5 gigs not to miss this weekend

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

From controversy to Latin chill

This week's hottest Northern Rivers gigs

THESE are all the gigs you need to know about.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

5 gigs not to miss this weekend

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

From controversy to Latin chill

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

7/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,600,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!