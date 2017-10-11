Man puts up a fight during arrest

Police have arrested a Goonellabah man on an outstanding warrant. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Police have arrested a Goonellabah man on an outstanding warrant. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

A 40-YEAR-OLD Goonellabah man is due to appear at Lismore Local Court this morning after being arrested for an outstanding warrant and two fresh offences.

Police attended a Goonellabah address at 7.20pm last night and arrested the man, who put up a fight.

Prior to this the man walked away and demanded that police leave, before refusing to comply with police who told him he was under arrest.

The police wrestled and detained the man, and found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with resist police and breach AVO.

The outstanding warrant was also executed.