Man puts hands around partner’s neck after fight about money

A Tweed Shire man has assaulted his domestic partner by placing his hands around her neck and throwing items at her after an argument about finances.

Police were called to the 50-year-old’s address on January 21, 2021, where the victim told them she and her partner had argued about his gambling addiction and concern’s with his mother.

During the argument the man placed his hands around the victim’s neck area, but did not cause discomfort or injury.

He has then thrown a beer can containing alcohol across the lounge room and as the victim left the house he threw a set of keys at her which hit her right shoulder.

The victim then left and called the police.

Police attended the residence and spoke to the man, who cannot be named, who told police “I placed my hands around her neck area, but I never squeezed or hurt her.”

“I threw a can across the room in frustration then threw the keys at her when she was walking out,” he said.

Self-represented, the man pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to common assault.

He told the court he had apologised to both his partner and his mum for the offence and was seeking medical treatment for his alcohol problems.

The man was sentenced to a 12 month community corrections order and a conviction was recorded.

