Man punched puppy 'because it soiled his car'

Tweed-Byron police will be charging a 40-year-old man with animal cruelty.

POLICE have charged a 40-year-old man with animal cruelty and seized his bull mastiff pup after he admitted he punched the dog multiple times.

About 8.45pm on Thursday, police were called to a Tweed Heads shopping centre car park, where witnesses reported that had seen a man punch a dog numerous times.

Police said witnesses had serious concerns for the safety of the animal.

Police located the dog owner and "immediately noticed the male had blood on his knuckles and that the dog had a laceration and blood around its snout".

Police will allege the man was aggressive with authorities but admitted he had punched the dog "because it had soiled his vehicle".

Tweed-Byron Local Area command police seized the bull mastiff pup, which is now in the care of the RSPCA.

Police will charge the man with cruelty to animals.

