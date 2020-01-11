Man punched ‘cousin’, left him concussed in supermarket car park

A Casino man has been sentenced after a one-punch attack left a long-time friend with concussion.

Brendan Wayne Briggs, 25, from East Wardell, approached a man known to him outside Woolworths in Casino about 4.30pm on May 18 last year.

Briggs said: "where's my f***ing money" before punching the other man in the head, Casino Local Court heard on Thursday.

The court heard the victim fell to the ground and Briggs walked away.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said Briggs, 24, was "probably old enough to appreciate the consequences of acts of violence".

Solicitor Philip Crick told the court Briggs was earlier convicted in his absence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but he would not dispute this conviction.

Mr Crick said the victim was "not a blood relation but … a person he's grown up with he refers to as his cousin".

"There had been an ongoing dispute in relation to money he said the victim owed him in relation to a mobile phone," he said.

Ms Crittenden characterised the attack as serious.

"He fell to the ground and then you left and he suffered a concussion," she said.

"He could have had a very different outcome and then you probably wouldn't be in this court (but) a higher court.

"You're still a young man … but it's alarming, to say the least.

"I want you to understand this is an offence that carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment when it's dealt with in a higher court."

Ms Crittenden sentenced Briggs to a community corrections order and ordered him to pay a $900 fine.