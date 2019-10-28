Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN ASSULTED: A man who alighted from a bus from Brisbane at the the Lismore train station in South Lismore was knocked out and robbed by unknown offenders.
MAN ASSULTED: A man who alighted from a bus from Brisbane at the the Lismore train station in South Lismore was knocked out and robbed by unknown offenders. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man punched and robbed trying to catch a train in Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
28th Oct 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who thought he could catch a train to Sydney from Lismore was robbed, punched in the head and left on the street in North Lismore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the man, 36, was assaulted and robbed of his passport, wallet, train ticket, two phones, suitcase and clothes on Union St, after he alighted from a bus from Brisbane.

Insp Cloake said the man was making his way to Sydney and mistakenly got off in Lismore.

"The victim boarded a bus from Brisbane on the belief the train to Sydney went from Lismore station,” he said.

The man got off a bus around 1.30am and was approached on Union St near the railways crossing by five people who made small talk.

"The man believed he was punched on the right side of the head by one person.”

Insp Cloake said the man was found on the street and taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he was treated.

'The victim has bruising to the right side of the forehead and at 4.30pm on Sunday police were called and assisted with emergency accommodation and made further arrangements,” he said.

"The victim described the perpetrators as being three males with the one who assaulted him tall, about 1.72m, skinny and Caucasian.

"Detectives are now investigating and we would be grateful for any assistance to anyone who found the property or who witnessed the event.”

Anyon with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

ambulance assult crime lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    premium_icon Developer claims report addresses heritage concerns

    Community THE 175-lot residential development at Iron Gates has been marred by controversy since the first proposal years ago.

    • 28th Oct 2019 11:17 AM
    120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    premium_icon 120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    Council News The once-popular cafe has been empty for seven years

    Largest privately owned rainforest in NSW wins award

    premium_icon Largest privately owned rainforest in NSW wins award

    Community Don Durrant regenerated a 271 hectare pocket of rainforest

    'Tragic' Long Gully Rd bushfire declared out by RFS

    'Tragic' Long Gully Rd bushfire declared out by RFS

    News The devastating bushfire claimed two lives and burnt 74,000 hectares