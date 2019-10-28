Man punched and robbed trying to catch a train in Lismore

MAN ASSULTED: A man who alighted from a bus from Brisbane at the the Lismore train station in South Lismore was knocked out and robbed by unknown offenders.

A MAN who thought he could catch a train to Sydney from Lismore was robbed, punched in the head and left on the street in North Lismore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said the man, 36, was assaulted and robbed of his passport, wallet, train ticket, two phones, suitcase and clothes on Union St, after he alighted from a bus from Brisbane.

Insp Cloake said the man was making his way to Sydney and mistakenly got off in Lismore.

"The victim boarded a bus from Brisbane on the belief the train to Sydney went from Lismore station,” he said.

The man got off a bus around 1.30am and was approached on Union St near the railways crossing by five people who made small talk.

"The man believed he was punched on the right side of the head by one person.”

Insp Cloake said the man was found on the street and taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he was treated.

'The victim has bruising to the right side of the forehead and at 4.30pm on Sunday police were called and assisted with emergency accommodation and made further arrangements,” he said.

"The victim described the perpetrators as being three males with the one who assaulted him tall, about 1.72m, skinny and Caucasian.

"Detectives are now investigating and we would be grateful for any assistance to anyone who found the property or who witnessed the event.”

Anyon with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.