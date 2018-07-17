Man pulls knife on patrons at Mackay pub

Norman Francis Dorante became aggressive after being asked to leave the Kooyong Hotel and pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to stab people.

A BOWEN man pulled a knife on hotel patrons after being cut off.

The 33-year-old, Norman Francis Dorante, was drunk after his grandmother's wake, which was being held at the Kooyong Hotel, and had taken a nap in a corner of the North Mackay pub.

He plead guilty in Mackay Magistrates Court to charges of being drunk and disorderly, failing to leave licensed premises and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard that on June 23, at around 11am, after waking up from a nap on the tables by the vending machine at the Kooyong Hotel, Dorante had gone to the bar and demanded another beer.

Staff exercised their right of refusal upon seeing that he was still drunk.

He insisted that he wanted a beer and began throwing things from the bar to the ground before becoming aggressive and yelling out "come on c--t" and asking people to fight him.

A patron tried to assist in moving him on, however, Dorante pulled out a knife and told them to meet him outside.

A throng of people followed him out and he continued to threaten people with a small brown pocket knife and asking them to fight before he went up to the drive-through to attempt to buy more alcohol.

Dorante's duty lawyer Phillip Moore said that he had been working on a three and one swing at a solar farm near Bowen when he heard the news and was understandably upset.

Mr Moore acknowledged a past of "nuisance and street-type offences" but nothing of a serious nature.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer questioned why Dorante wasn't up on charges of carrying a weapon to cause fear or intimidate, and conceded that Dorante had been lucky with the police charges.

"You're lucky your history is going back some time Mr Dorante, if you can't handle your grog you have to do something about it," Mr Dwyer said.

Dorante was fined a total $1750 and banned from the Kooyong Hotel until January 16.