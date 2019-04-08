Man flown to hospital after beach incident

Emergency services attend to a man who was pulled out of the water unconscious at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

Emergency services attend to a man who was pulled out of the water unconscious at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

UPDATE, 10.30am: A MAN who was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water at Clarkes Beach has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter will transport the man in his sixties to the hospital for further treatment after went into cardiac arrest this morning.

This is the third incident at Byron since Friday where emergency crews have been called to treat patients pulled from the water.

A woman in her fifties was pulled from the water on Clarkes Beach on Friday and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Another person was also pulled from Tallow Beach on Sunday.

Original story: PARAMEDICS are treating an unconscious man who was pulled from the water at a popular Byron Bay beach.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a man in his sixties was pulled from the water at 9.10am at Clarkes Beach on Monday.

A man has been pulled unconscious out of the water at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

"Four units plus Westpac Life Saver Helicopter are on the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"CPR is currently being given."

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey confirmed the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter had landed in order to provide assistance to the emergency services on scene.

