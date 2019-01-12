Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Breaking

Man in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Jan 2019 4:10 PM

A MAN is in a serious condition following a reported near-drowning on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to waters off Breaker St at Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, about 2.30pm following reports of a near-drowning.

An adult male, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water and was having difficulty breathing.

He is currently in a serious condition while being assessed by paramedics and surf lifesavers.

Another person who assisted the man from the water is also being assessed for breathing difficulties.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient is stable.

editors picks gold coast health near drowning serious condition

Top Stories

    Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    premium_icon Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    News A 37-year-old Queensland man has been arrested after police pursuit

    • 12th Jan 2019 4:26 PM
    How Lismore man ended up building million dollar furniture

    How Lismore man ended up building million dollar furniture

    Lifestyle The making of a master craftsman

    Want a career in aviation ... then read this

    premium_icon Want a career in aviation ... then read this

    Whats On The job taking people all over the world

    What markets are on this weekend?

    premium_icon What markets are on this weekend?

    Whats On Where to get fresh coffee and great local produce

    Local Partners