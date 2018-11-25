Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 24-year-old has been refused bail after his arrest on Sunday morning.
The 24-year-old has been refused bail after his arrest on Sunday morning. Pexels
Crime

Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

25th Nov 2018 3:20 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and pouring petrol on her at a party in Casino after the two had an argument.

About 2am this morning police allege that the 24-year-old man, and his partner, 23, were at a party at a home on Melaleuca Place when they became involved in an argument.

During the argument the man allegedly poured a bottle of petrol over the woman and threatened to set her alight.

He then produced a knife and chased the woman from the home before assaulting her, by punching her and pulling her hair.

The woman then ran from the scene and later contacted police.

About 4am, police from Richmond Police District attended a home on Boronia Crescent, Casino, in order to arrest the man.

Whilst attempting to arrest him, several aggressive males attempted to hinder police, forcing them to use capsicum spray.

The 24-year-old was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault (DV) armed with intent (DV), use explosive substance with intent to burn (DV), and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    premium_icon Beach evacuated after shark swims under nippers

    Environment SHARK sirens wailed after an unknown shark was spotted speeding towards a group of nippers about 50m out to sea.

    Dogs are treated like royalty in new look pet shop

    premium_icon Dogs are treated like royalty in new look pet shop

    Business THE new look pet shop is offering a 'full service' pet package

    The best real estate deal ever in Byron

    premium_icon The best real estate deal ever in Byron

    Property Old Byron hospital site stays in community hands

    M.E. Baird serves Time

    premium_icon M.E. Baird serves Time

    Music Bangalow musician has released a new album

    • 25th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners