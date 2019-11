A MAN has plunged to his death from a Gold Coast high-rise.

The man, believed to be a 22-year-old New Zealander, fell from the 15th floor of the Breakers North building in Surfers Paradise about 2am.

Police are investigating if he had been skylarking.

The tragedy comes just days before tens of thousands of school-leavers hit Surfers for Schoolies.

There have been a number of balcony tragedies and mishaps at Schoolies in previous years.