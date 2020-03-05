Menu
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

Rebecca Fist
5th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A 31-year-old man faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday after a serious incident at a poker tournament at Mary G's Hotel on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman was approached by Darryl Ashley Gamero at the poker tournament and sexually touched a number of times before he was ejected by security.

On Wednesday, Gamero pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually touching another person without consent.

CCTV photos of Gamero were circulated online after the tournament to track him down.

Gamero was arrested by investigators at a home unit at Lismore at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

In court on Wednesday, Gamero was granted conditional bail.

Magistrate Paul MacMahon has ordered Gamero to not go near any prosecution witness, to not enter Mary G's Hotel, to not drink alcohol or take drugs unless they are prescribed by a doctor and to report to Lismore Police Station three days per week.

The matter was adjourned and has been listed for sentencing on May 15.

