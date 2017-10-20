28°
Man pleads not guilty to indecent assault of girl, 12

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Stock Footage. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
A NORTHERN Rivers man has pleaded not guilty to the indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl last year.

Police allege John Arthur Stanley Gadd, 45, indecently assaulted the girl on three occasions between April and December 2016.

Gadd was charged on March 29 this year after detectives from the Ballina office of the Child Abuse Squad arrested him.

He stands accused of three counts of indecently assaulting a person under 16.

The Ellangowan man was granted bail when he appeared in the Local Court on March 30.

He has since entered pleas of not guilty to all three charges.

The matter returns to the Lismore Local Court next Tuesday, October 24.

