Man pleads not guilty to assaulting police in hospital

A QUEENSLAND man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer, stalking and destroying property at Lismore Base Hospital.

Leroy Henry Killiby, 25, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to stalking or intimidating intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, two counts of Intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property, common assault and assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty.

Mr Killiby, of Gleneagle, had been arrested after an incident at Lismore Base Hospital on June 21 where he allegedly tried to intimidate a man at Lismore Base Hospital before he destroyed two glass sliding doors and a window in a hallway of the hospital.

Police will also allege Mr Killiby assaulted another man and broke his watch before assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Mr Killiby will return to Lismore Local Court on October 14.