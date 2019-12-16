Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs five-years ago

A MAN has pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine from a Bangalow home in 2014.

Jamie Lee Adams, 37, appeared before Lismore District Court on Monday to enter pleas of guilty for five charges against him, including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, and one count of possessing a precursor with the intention of using it to manufacture or produce a prohibited drug.

During his arraignment, Adams pleaded guilty to supplying a total of 53.24g of methamphetamine, possessing a Winchester rifle and a Brno 0.22 rifle without authorisation and possessing pseudoephedrine and iodine, which is used as a precursor for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

All charges date back to a raid on a Bangalow property on January 29, 2014.

Mr Adams’ defence lawyer Tom Ivey requested the court provide a sentencing assessment report before his client is next due in court.

The matter will return to Lismore District Court on February 21 for sentencing.