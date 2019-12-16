Menu
Man pleads guilty to supplying drugs five-years ago

Aisling Brennan
16th Dec 2019 2:45 PM
A MAN has pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine from a Bangalow home in 2014.

Jamie Lee Adams, 37, appeared before Lismore District Court on Monday to enter pleas of guilty for five charges against him, including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, and one count of possessing a precursor with the intention of using it to manufacture or produce a prohibited drug.

During his arraignment, Adams pleaded guilty to supplying a total of 53.24g of methamphetamine, possessing a Winchester rifle and a Brno 0.22 rifle without authorisation and possessing pseudoephedrine and iodine, which is used as a precursor for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

All charges date back to a raid on a Bangalow property on January 29, 2014.

Mr Adams’ defence lawyer Tom Ivey requested the court provide a sentencing assessment report before his client is next due in court.

The matter will return to Lismore District Court on February 21 for sentencing.

bangalow drug charges lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

