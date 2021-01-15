Menu
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
Thief called Horne conducted a sex toy and lingerie ram raid

by Lea Emery
15th Jan 2021 1:01 PM
A MAN who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a Gold Coast sex shop has pleaded guilty from prison.

Shane Anthony Horne appeared via video link from prison when he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to almost 50 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, enter premises to commit an indictable offence, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Horne used a stolen Toyota HiLux to smash through the front doors at low speed of the Playhouse Adult Store at Biggera Waters on April 5, 2020.

He took a number of sex toys and lingerie from the store.

