Man pleads guilty to repeated abuse of his niece

A MAN who repeatedly indecently assaulted his niece is expected to be sentenced later this year.

The case against the 44-year-old, who cannot be named, went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

He was originally charged with seven charges of aggravated indecent assault, but his lawyer entered guilty pleas to four of these, while three others were withdrawn.

According to court documents, the man repeatedly indecently touched his niece while she was in his care during periods from 2011 to 2015.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy set the matter down for sentence on August 21.

He ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared in relation to the man, who remains on bail.