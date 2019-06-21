Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern NSW man will face sentencing proceedings later this year for abuse he inflicted on his niece.
A Northern NSW man will face sentencing proceedings later this year for abuse he inflicted on his niece.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to repeated abuse of his niece

Liana Turner
by
21st Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who repeatedly indecently assaulted his niece is expected to be sentenced later this year.

The case against the 44-year-old, who cannot be named, went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

He was originally charged with seven charges of aggravated indecent assault, but his lawyer entered guilty pleas to four of these, while three others were withdrawn.

According to court documents, the man repeatedly indecently touched his niece while she was in his care during periods from 2011 to 2015.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy set the matter down for sentence on August 21.

He ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared in relation to the man, who remains on bail.

child abuse northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police chopper involved in dramatic pursuit

    premium_icon Police chopper involved in dramatic pursuit

    Crime THE driver was armed and unlicensed and faces a string of charges, along with a Nimbin man after a police pursuit yesterday.

    Olympic medallist arrested over 600kg cocaine bust

    premium_icon Olympic medallist arrested over 600kg cocaine bust

    Crime It's alleged Mr Baggaley played a key role in the incident last year

    'She's lost everything': How stress led to 'boiling point'

    premium_icon 'She's lost everything': How stress led to 'boiling point'

    Crime Business owner threatened to throw former employee down stairs

    Cuts to arts funding will have a 'ripple effect' across town

    premium_icon Cuts to arts funding will have a 'ripple effect' across town

    Art & Theatre Out-going Norpa general manager appeals for council support