Jack Daniels, 27, died in a crash at Springfield on January 3. A man has since been charged with causing his death.
Man pleads guilty to causing motorbike rider’s death

Ross Irby
19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:42 PM
A MAN has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a motorcycle rider at Springfield earlier this year.

Jack Daniels was killed three days into 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorbike at Springfield.

On Wednesday Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Chintankumar Dinkarbhai Patel, 35, from Mt Isa, had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing the death of Jack Angus Daniels, 27, on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Road on January 3.

The case received a brief mention before magistrate Kurt Fowler.

Patel, who did not appear in person but was represented by lawyer Russell Tannock, applied to have the matter dealt with in Mt Isa.

Mr Fowler agreed to adjourn the case for mention at Mt Isa on September 9.

A football enthusiast, Mr Daniels was married, and moved from Adelaide to Queensland three years prior to his death.

